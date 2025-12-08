A Thai soldier was killed and several others were wounded in fresh border clashes with Cambodia, Thailand's army said on Monday, with both sides trading blame for the latest eruption in fighting along their frontier.

After Cambodian troops fired on Thai forces early Monday morning in Ubon Ratchathani province, "the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded", Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in a statement.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey early on Monday morning, adding that Cambodia had not retaliated.