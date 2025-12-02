Two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack near an illegal Israeli settlement in Ramallah, the occupied central West Bank, according to the army.

A military statement said that the army forces shot dead the individual who stabbed the Israeli soldiers during a search in the Ateret settlement, north of Ramallah.

Two soldiers were slightly injured, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

On Monday evening, a female Israeli soldier was injured in a car-ramming attack near the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron, the occupied southern West Bank, according to the army.