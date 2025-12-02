WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Stabbing attack injures Israeli soldiers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces killed the attacker after soldiers suffered injuries in a knife attack near illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Stabbing attack injures Israeli soldiers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank
The army killed the attacker after soldiers were stabbed in Ramallah. [File photo] / AP
December 2, 2025

Two Israeli soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a stabbing attack near an illegal Israeli settlement in Ramallah, the occupied central West Bank, according to the army.

A military statement said that the army forces shot dead the individual who stabbed the Israeli soldiers during a search in the Ateret settlement, north of Ramallah.

Two soldiers were slightly injured, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

On Monday evening, a female Israeli soldier was injured in a car-ramming attack near the Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron, the occupied southern West Bank, according to the army.

RECOMMENDED

The assailant was killed this morning in Hebron, the army said.

Separately, in Hebron, Israeli soldiers shot dead a 17-year-old boy near the Abu Dajjan area, Palestinian Ministry of Health said, according to Wafa.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli gunfire in Gaza City ceasefire zones traps and wounds Palestinian families
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report