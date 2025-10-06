The United Nations' cultural agency selected former Egyptian tourism and antiquities minister Khaled El-Enany as its new chief on Monday, handing him the keys to revive UNESCO's fortunes after the US withdrew from it for a second time.

El-Enany, 54, was up against Édouard Firmin Matoko, 69, of Republic of Congo, but had been the favourite to win the secret ballot for a four-year term, having launched his campaign early in April 2023.

He had since built strong regional backing and international alliances.

The United States did not vote.

The selection will now be put forward for approval to UNESCO members on November 6.

While outgoing chief Audrey Azoulay has worked to diversify funding sources, the UN culture and education agency still receives about 8% of its budget from Washington.

Once the US withdrawal takes effect at the end of 2026, that funding will be cut.

