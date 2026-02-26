“Afghan Taliban miscalculated and opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being met with immediate and effective response by Pakistan’s security forces,” Islamabad’s information ministry said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Taliban forces are being delivered punishment in the Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors. Early reports confirm heavy casualties on the Afghan side, with multiple posts and equipment destroyed,” the post added.

Afghanistan said on Thursday that it launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan, targeting military centers and installations along the border.



"To retaliate for the air strikes by Pakistan in Nangarhar and Paktia, the border forces in the eastern zone started heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts," Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesperson for the military in eastern Afghanistan, said in a video message.

Islamabad said Pakistani air strikes on the weekend targeted camps of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh terrorists in eastern Afghanistan, with security sources putting the terrorist death toll at 70.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said it had received “credible reports” that at least 13 civilians were killed and seven were wounded in Nangarhar.