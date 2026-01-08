Iran is facing a nationwide internet outage, with reports indicating that phone services have also been disrupted.

"Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout," London-based internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on X late Thursday.

Media reports said mobile phone services were disrupted soon after the internet shutdown, though Iranian authorities have not issued any official statement.

The reported outage follows a period of protests in Iran since late December, linked to the falling value of the rial and ongoing economic challenges.

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 38, a rights group focusing on Iran reported on Wednesday.

Protests spread nationwide