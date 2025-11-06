The United States has presented a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to partner nations aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, including by greenlighting an International Security Force (ISF), Washington's mission said.
US Ambassador Mike Waltz shared the draft with the 10 elected members of the Security Council and several regional partners — Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia — a spokesperson for the US mission said in a statement on Wednesday.
No date has been set to vote on the draft.
The US statement said the resolution "welcomes the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza envisioned in Trump’s 20-point plan, which he would chair.
It also "authorises the International Stabilisation Force" [ISF] outlined in the peace plan.
According to diplomatic sources, several countries have indicated their willingness to participate in the ISF but insist on a Security Council mandate before deploying troops to the Palestinian territory.
"Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States will again deliver results at the UN — not endless talk," the US spokesperson said.
The creation of the international force is a key element of the October 10 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas resistance group.
Under the deal, troops would be drawn mainly from Arab and Muslim countries and deployed to Gaza to oversee security as the Israeli army withdraws.
"The parties have seized this historic opportunity to finally end decades of bloodshed and make the President’s vision of lasting peace in the Middle East a reality," the US spokesperson added.
Subsequent phases of Trump’s plan include further Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian enclave.