Survivors of a shipwreck that killed 15 Afghan irregular asylum seekers off the Greek island of Chios are challenging the coastguard’s account of how the tragedy unfolded, saying their boat neither ignored warnings nor rammed a patrol vessel.
The incident occurred on February 3, when an inflatable dinghy carrying Afghan refugees capsized in the Aegean Sea.
Fifteen people died, while around two dozen others — including 11 children — were rescued, some with serious injuries.
Greek authorities said last week the migrants’ boat was travelling without navigation lights, ignored repeated warnings to stop and then abruptly changed course, colliding with a coastguard vessel and overturning.
‘If they had chased us, we would have stopped’
But three survivors told Reuters a different story. They said the coastguard gave no warning and that their boat was travelling straight when a patrol vessel suddenly appeared, switching on its lights moments before impact.
“If they had chased us, we would have stopped,” one survivor said. “We were on an inflatable boat with children. We didn’t turn left or right.”
The coastguard has not responded to requests for comment and has previously denied allegations of wrongdoing.
Greece’s migration minister praised the coastguard for rescuing survivors and blamed smugglers for the deaths, while a Moroccan man has been remanded in custody, accused of causing the crash.
Reuters said it could not independently verify the accounts.
‘Vessel’s camera was not operating’
Sources close to the investigation noted that a camera aboard the coastguard vessel was not operating at the time of the incident.
The case adds to long-running scrutiny of Greece’s border enforcement practices since the 2015 migration crisis, including allegations of illegal “pushbacks.”
The EU’s border agency said last year it was reviewing multiple cases involving potential human rights violations by Greek authorities.