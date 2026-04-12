WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran ready to reach 'fair' deal that ensures lasting peace, Pezeshkian tells Putin
Pezeshkian says that a deal would be achievable “if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks".
Iran ready to reach 'fair' deal that ensures lasting peace, Pezeshkian tells Putin
File photo: Pezeshkian says that a deal would be achievable “if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks". / Reuters
5 hours ago

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is ready to reach a “balanced and fair agreement” that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday as the two leaders discussed regional developments after Saturday's Iran-US talks in Islamabad mediated by Pakistan amid a two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire.

The Iranian president said the main obstacle to reaching an agreement is “double standards” by the US.

“Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security in the region,” Pezeshkian said, adding that a deal would be achievable “if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks".

Putin, for his part, criticised Western double standards and stressed the need to respect Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also backed Iran’s legitimate positions, including demands for compensation over damages caused by recent military attacks and the need for long-term security guarantees to prevent their recurrence.

RECOMMENDED

The Islamabad talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed more than 3,300 people since February 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered earlier this week.

Since the start of the attacks, Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit for oil and gas shipments.

Iran and the United States failed to strike a deal in Islamabad, but there was no immediate return to hostilities, and world leaders quickly urged both sides to pursue the diplomatic route to peace.

Iranian and US reports said the two sides were unable to agree on who would control the Strait of Hormuz or on whether Tehran would have the right to enrich uranium under any deal.

RelatedTRT World - Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv