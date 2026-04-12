Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is ready to reach a “balanced and fair agreement” that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency.
Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday as the two leaders discussed regional developments after Saturday's Iran-US talks in Islamabad mediated by Pakistan amid a two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire.
The Iranian president said the main obstacle to reaching an agreement is “double standards” by the US.
“Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security in the region,” Pezeshkian said, adding that a deal would be achievable “if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks".
Putin, for his part, criticised Western double standards and stressed the need to respect Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also backed Iran’s legitimate positions, including demands for compensation over damages caused by recent military attacks and the need for long-term security guarantees to prevent their recurrence.
The Islamabad talks were part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed more than 3,300 people since February 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered earlier this week.
Since the start of the attacks, Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit for oil and gas shipments.
Iran and the United States failed to strike a deal in Islamabad, but there was no immediate return to hostilities, and world leaders quickly urged both sides to pursue the diplomatic route to peace.
Iranian and US reports said the two sides were unable to agree on who would control the Strait of Hormuz or on whether Tehran would have the right to enrich uranium under any deal.