Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is ready to reach a “balanced and fair agreement” that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday as the two leaders discussed regional developments after Saturday's Iran-US talks in Islamabad mediated by Pakistan amid a two-week Washington-Tehran ceasefire.

The Iranian president said the main obstacle to reaching an agreement is “double standards” by the US.

“Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security in the region,” Pezeshkian said, adding that a deal would be achievable “if Washington adheres to international legal frameworks".

Putin, for his part, criticised Western double standards and stressed the need to respect Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also backed Iran’s legitimate positions, including demands for compensation over damages caused by recent military attacks and the need for long-term security guarantees to prevent their recurrence.