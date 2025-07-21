Pakistan has arrested 11 suspects after a video surfaced on social media showing a woman and a man being shot and killed for marrying against their families' wishes, in an “honour killing” case, authorities said on Monday.

The couple, who were not identified, were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council last month in southwestern Balochistan province, according to provincial authorities, who investigated after the video went viral.

Eleven suspects have been arrested, the provincial chief minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said in a statement on Monday, hours after he announced that the location and people in the video had been identified.

A case has been registered against all those involved, Bugti said, adding that they will be prosecuted.

The video shows people in a desert, and some pickup trucks and SUVs in which they had apparently been driven there.

The woman tells a man: "Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me."

The man then follows her for a few steps. A local police official said the woman did not cry or seek mercy.

"You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that," the woman says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official.

It was not clear what she meant by "nothing more than that".