WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
Hospital officials say an Israeli strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed a family of three and another person.
Israeli air strike on Gaza kills four, including child and pregnant woman
A tent camp sheltering Palestinians displaced during the two-year Israeli offensive during a sandstorm, in southern Gaza, March 14 2026. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

At least four Palestinians, including a boy and his pregnant mother, were killed on Sunday by an Israeli air strike in the war-torn Gaza, hospital authorities said.

The strike hit a house in Nuseirat, an urban refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a couple and their young son, according to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The fourth fatality was taken to the Awda hospital in Nuseirat.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The deaths were the latest fatalities among Palestinians in the coastal enclave since an October ceasefire deal attempted to halt a more than two-year genocidal war waged on Gaza by Israel, which has killed over 72,000 Palestinians.

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While the heaviest fighting has subsided, the ceasefire has still seen almost daily Israeli violations. Israeli forces have since carried out repeated air strikes and frequently fire on Palestinians near military-held zones, killing more than 650 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza, marking another breach of agreed truce

SOURCE:AP
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