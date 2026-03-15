At least four Palestinians, including a boy and his pregnant mother, were killed on Sunday by an Israeli air strike in the war-torn Gaza, hospital authorities said.

The strike hit a house in Nuseirat, an urban refugee camp in central Gaza, killing a couple and their young son, according to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. The fourth fatality was taken to the Awda hospital in Nuseirat.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The deaths were the latest fatalities among Palestinians in the coastal enclave since an October ceasefire deal attempted to halt a more than two-year genocidal war waged on Gaza by Israel, which has killed over 72,000 Palestinians.