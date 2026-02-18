Switzerland will temporarily increase its contribution to the EU's peace support mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2027, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

During a meeting, the government adopted a dispatch to Parliament providing for the deployment of 12 additional armed military personnel to the multinational force, the council said in a statement.

The reinforcements, a transport group of 10 personnel and two staff officers, will support transport and staff tasks during Austria's expected command of the mission in 2027.

The deployment, limited to one year, requires parliamentary approval under the Armed Forces Act and will cost CHF 2.31 million (nearly $3 million), covered by the Defence Ministry's budget, according to the statement.