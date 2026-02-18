WORLD
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Swiss Federal Council seeks parliamentary approval to deploy an additional 12 armed personnel to the multinational force.
(FILE) A soldier stands next to equipment at a Swiss army base in Bure, Switzerland May 26, 2025. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Switzerland will temporarily increase its contribution to the EU's peace support mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2027, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

During a meeting, the government adopted a dispatch to Parliament providing for the deployment of 12 additional armed military personnel to the multinational force, the council said in a statement.

The reinforcements, a transport group of 10 personnel and two staff officers, will support transport and staff tasks during Austria's expected command of the mission in 2027.

The deployment, limited to one year, requires parliamentary approval under the Armed Forces Act and will cost CHF 2.31 million (nearly $3 million), covered by the Defence Ministry's budget, according to the statement.

Switzerland has contributed 20 armed personnel to the EU-led mission since November 2004.

The Federal Council said that although the security situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina is generally stable, it remains "fragile" amid recurring political crises and ethnic tensions.

It stressed that the contribution supports EU stabilisation efforts and aligns with Switzerland's security and foreign policy interests in the Western Balkans region.

SOURCE:AA
