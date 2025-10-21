Azerbaijan has removed all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev has said, in a sign of warming ties between the former foes following nearly four decades of conflict.

Aliyev told Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting in Astana on Tuesday that a shipment of Kazakh grain via Azerbaijan to Armenia marked the first such consignment since transit was halted in the final years of the Soviet Union, when war initially broke out between the two neighbours.

"I think this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer on paper, but in practice," Aliyev was quoted by Azerbaijani state media as saying.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Aliyev's foreign policy aide, said that the cargo shipments would travel to Armenia via Georgia, calling the transit "an economic benefit of peace".

A spokeswoman for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hailed Aliyev's move as a "step of great importance for opening regional communications, strengthening mutual trust, and institutionalising the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan".

Strategic transit corridor