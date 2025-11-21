WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli army kills five more Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah city
Military claims its forces from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected 5 armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah.
Israeli army kills five more Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah city
Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in southern Gaza’s Rafah city / AP
November 21, 2025

The Israeli army has said that it had killed five Palestinians, claiming they had emerged from a tunnel in Rafah city in southern Gaza, within areas Israel occupies inside the enclave under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Friday, the army claimed that its forces from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected five armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah, in the south of Gaza.

Rafah city lies within the areas occupied by the Israeli army east of what is known as the “yellow line,” as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10.

RECOMMENDED

For days, Israeli media outlets have said that around 200 Hamas fighters are trapped in a tunnel in Rafah and that Tel Aviv has so far not responded to demands from the Palestinian resistance group and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas under the movement’s control inside Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian, demolish buildings in eastern Gaza in latest ceasefire breach
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump