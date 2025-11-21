The Israeli army has said that it had killed five Palestinians, claiming they had emerged from a tunnel in Rafah city in southern Gaza, within areas Israel occupies inside the enclave under the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Friday, the army claimed that its forces from the Nahal Brigade combat team detected five armed men emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah, in the south of Gaza.

Rafah city lies within the areas occupied by the Israeli army east of what is known as the “yellow line,” as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10.