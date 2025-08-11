As monsoon rains affect parts of Pakistan and contribute to a rising death toll , experts are calling for long-term health preparedness measures to reduce future risk.



With at least 303 deaths reported , humanitarian agencies highlight the need to strengthen existing health infrastructure and improve protections against waterborne diseases.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has already provided hundreds of thousands of life-saving medical supplies in anticipation of monsoon-related health emergencies.

The move comes as Pakistan’s Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025 – a critical blueprint for effective humanitarian response – prioritises 1.3 million citizens across nearly three dozen high-risk districts.

According to Amnesty International , increasingly intense floods are contributing to higher mortality, particularly among children and the elderly. Health officials note that extreme weather events place additional strain on existing systems, reinforcing the need to prioritise protections against waterborne diseases .

With heavy flooding projected to become more frequent in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), together with local and international partners, is working to enhance preemptive health logistics to manage potential disease outbreaks.

The priority highlighted by experts for Pakistan is to advance a forward-looking health protection strategy that addresses the monsoon’s risks, both in terms of infrastructure and human life .

Climate experts suggest that, beyond contingency support, targeted investments in district-level disease surveillance , rural health infrastructure , and glacier monitoring are essential to help Pakistan strengthen its defences against future crises.

Preemptive health logistics



Pakistan’s current approach to disaster resilience during the monsoon season is a marked departure from the past.



The 2022 floods and the subsequent recovery process revealed challenges in disaster response capacity and coordination.



That year, an early warning system was introduced in the southern province of Sindh, providing real-time flood alerts to support rapid responses during flash flooding.



Although it marked progress, experts note that the system could be enhanced through stronger disaster management capacities and better coordination at the district level.



The 2025 Monsoon Contingency Plan incorporates these elements, representing a shift toward more proactive flood management.



The rising death toll this season reinforces calls from experts to improve forecasting systems for better accuracy and accessibility.



This includes delivering swift threat assessments directly to the public, particularly in urban centres prone to flash flooding.