US President Donald Trump has vowed to avenge the deaths of three US troops in the war he launched against Iran, as he acknowledged more casualties were likely.

"Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," Trump said in a video address on Sunday.

Trump added that American soldiers dying during strikes on Iran was to be expected in a war that was nevertheless a "great deal" for the world.

The US President also called upon the Iranians to rise. "I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic, and take back your country. America is with you.”

He warned Iran's security forces to surrender or be killed.

"I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, and police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. It won't be pretty," Trump said.

The American commander-in-chief, who conducted a series of interviews about the attack on Iran as he spent the day at his Florida resort, also said he expected the military operation to last roughly four weeks.

"We have three, but we expect casualties, but in the end it's going to be a great deal for the world," Trump told NBC News after the Pentagon announced three unidentified US service members had been killed and five others seriously wounded during military strikes on Iran.

Trump addressed the military deaths with the Daily Mail, describing those who died as "great people."