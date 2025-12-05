Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's TV and film studios and streaming division for $72 billion, a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood's most prized and oldest assets to the streaming pioneer that has upended the media industry.

The agreement announced on Friday follows a weeks-long bidding war where Netflix seized the lead with a nearly $28-a-share offer that eclipsed Paramount Skydance's nearly $24 bid for the whole of Warner Bros. Discovery, including the cable TV assets slated for a spinoff.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares closed at $24.5 on Thursday, giving it a market value of $61 billion.

The biggest previous such deal was Disney's $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019.

Buying the owner of marquee franchises, including "Game of Thrones,” "DC Comics", and "Harry Potter", will further tilt the power balance in Hollywood in favour of the streaming giant that built its dominance without major acquisitions or a large content library, helping its efforts to ward off competition from Walt Disney and the Ellison family-backed Paramount.

Analysts have said Netflix is driven by a desire to lock up long-term rights to hit shows and films and rely less on outside studios as it expands into gaming and looks for new avenues of growth after the success of its password-sharing crackdown.

Theatrical releases

"Today's announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world," said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, in the statement.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is to close within 12 to 18 months, they said.