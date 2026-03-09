The US military has lost 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones during the US-Israel war on Iran, according to US officials cited by CBS News, marking one of the most significant equipment losses of the war.

Two additional drones were recently shot down, bringing the total number destroyed to 11.

The total cost of the lost aircraft is estimated at more than $330 million.

MQ-9 Reaper drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, as well as precision strike operations.

However, defence officials say the aircraft are easier to target in environments with advanced air defence systems.