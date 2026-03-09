WAR ON IRAN
Officials say the US has lost 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones in Iran, highlighting the risks faced by surveillance drones operating against advanced missile systems.
US loses 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones worth $330M during war on Iran / AP
a day ago

The US military has lost 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones during the US-Israel war on Iran, according to US officials cited by CBS News, marking one of the most significant equipment losses of the war.

Two additional drones were recently shot down, bringing the total number destroyed to 11.

The total cost of the lost aircraft is estimated at more than $330 million.

MQ-9 Reaper drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, as well as precision strike operations.

However, defence officials say the aircraft are easier to target in environments with advanced air defence systems.

The drones were originally designed for counterterrorism operations in areas with limited air defences rather than heavily defended airspace.

The aircraft has a top speed of around 480 kilometres per hour, significantly slower than fighter jets, which can reach speeds between roughly 1,200 and 1,900 miles per hour.

SOURCE:TRT World
