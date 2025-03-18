WORLD
2 min read
'War crime': Israel accelerates West Bank annexation in violation of international law - UN
Most countries consider Israel's settlements on Palestinian territory seized in war to be illegal.
00:00
'War crime': Israel accelerates West Bank annexation in violation of international law - UN
New buildings stand around the Israeli settlement Ateret near the Palestinian village of Um Safa near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 11, 2025. [REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman] / Reuters
March 18, 2025

Israel has expanded and consolidated settlements in the occupied West Bank as part of the steady integration of these territories into the State of Israel, in breach of international law, the UN human rights office said.

Tuesday’s report, based on research between November 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024, said there had been a "significant" expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and cited reports by Israeli non-governmental organisations of tens of thousands of planned housing units in new or existing settlements.

The findings will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council this month and come amid growing fears of annexation among Palestinians, as US policy shifts under President Donald Trump and new settler outposts are put down in areas of the West Bank seen as part of a future Palestinian state.

RelatedIsrael constructs new Jewish settlement in West Bank amid military raids

"The transfer by Israel of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies amounts to a war crime," UN High Commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement accompanying the report, urging the international community to take meaningful action.

"Israel must immediately and completely cease all settlement activities and evacuate all settlers, stop the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population, and prevent and punish attacks by its security forces and settlers," he said.

Israel disengaged from the UN Human Rights Council earlier this year, alleging a chronic anti-Israeli bias. Its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

RECOMMENDED

Around 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, land Israel captured in 1967.

Most countries consider Israel's settlements on territory seized in war to be illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

RelatedIsrael to 'confiscate' UNRWA HQ in East Jerusalem for illegal settlements

Plans for the further provision of Israeli government services in these settlements "further institutionalise(s) long-standing patterns of systematic discrimination, segregation, oppression, domination, violence and other inhumane acts against the Palestinian people", the report said.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues