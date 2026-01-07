WORLD
Poland ready to play leading logistical role in potential Ukraine peace deal: PM
Donald Tusk says Poland's role in the peace process "must be key and fundamental," suggesting Ukraine could "follow the Polish path" if a durable settlement is reached.
Tusk confirmed Poland’s willingness to carry key roles, although Polish troops are not expected to be deployed in Ukraine itself. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

Poland said that it is ready to serve as a leading country in providing logistical support for Ukraine after a potential peace deal with Russia​​​​​​​.

Following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that each major task in the emerging security and reconstruction architecture for Ukraine would have a designated “national leader,” and that Poland’s participation in the peace process “must be key and fundamental.”

Tusk noted that the US delegation in the Paris talks pointed to Poland as a model for post-communist economic and institutional recovery, suggesting Ukraine could “follow the Polish path” if a durable settlement is reached.

In Paris, Washington and its European allies agreed to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under US leadership, as part of a broader framework of security guarantees aimed at ensuring a lasting peace.

The summit brought together leaders and senior officials from 35 countries, NATO, the EU, and Ukraine.

Tusk said the discussions focused on detailed solutions, especially security guarantees and responsibilities among participating nations, and confirmed Poland’s willingness to carry key roles, particularly in organising logistics, although Polish troops are not expected to be deployed in Ukraine itself.

He stressed that the process towards peace requires pressure on Russia and that decisions ultimately depend on the aggressor’s willingness to negotiate, striking a cautious tone as he said it was too early to claim major breakthroughs yet.

Tusk also indicated he plans to meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki later this week to clarify roles between the government and presidency as the diplomatic process moves forward.

