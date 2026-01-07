Poland said that it is ready to serve as a leading country in providing logistical support for Ukraine after a potential peace deal with Russia​​​​​​​.

Following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that each major task in the emerging security and reconstruction architecture for Ukraine would have a designated “national leader,” and that Poland’s participation in the peace process “must be key and fundamental.”

Tusk noted that the US delegation in the Paris talks pointed to Poland as a model for post-communist economic and institutional recovery, suggesting Ukraine could “follow the Polish path” if a durable settlement is reached.

In Paris, Washington and its European allies agreed to establish a ceasefire monitoring mechanism for Ukraine under US leadership, as part of a broader framework of security guarantees aimed at ensuring a lasting peace.