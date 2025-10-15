WAR ON GAZA
Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti beaten, suffers rib fractures in Israeli prison
Barghouti, 66, a senior leader of Fatah, is one of the most prominent and popular figures in Palestinian politics.
He has been serving five life sentences in Israeli prisons since 2002 on charges related to the Second Intifada. / Photo: AP / AP
October 15, 2025

Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti sustained rib fractures after being beaten in Israeli prison, the Prisoners’ Media Office said.

The Palestinian office said on Wednesday on Telegram that Barghouti was beaten by Israeli prison guards while being transferred from Ramon Prison in southern Israel to Megiddo Prison in the north in mid-September.

The imprisoned leader lost consciousness and suffered a fracture in four ribs, it added.

Barghouti, 66, a senior leader of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group, is one of the most prominent and popular figures in Palestinian politics.

He has been serving five life sentences in Israeli prisons since 2002 on charges related to the Second Intifada, which began in 2000.

Gaza peace plan

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out on September 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from entire Gaza.

The first phase of the deal came into force on Friday.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

SOURCE:AA
