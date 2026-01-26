Turkish defence giant Aselsan on Monday said it inked an international sales deal worth $171 million with a client operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal includes exports of communication systems and payloads for unmanned surface vehicles, the firm said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). The name of the client was not given.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975 and has grown to be one of the country's largest defence firms, ranking among the top 50 in its field worldwide.