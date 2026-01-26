DEFENSE & SECURITY
Turkish defence giant Aselsan inks $171M international sales deal
The agreement includes the direct sale of communication systems and payloads for unmanned surface vehicles to a client operating in the Asia-Pacific region.
Turkish defence giant Aselsan inks $171M international sales deal
Turkish defence giant Aselsan inks $171M international sales deal / AA
January 26, 2026

Turkish defence giant Aselsan on Monday said it inked an international sales deal worth $171 million with a client operating in the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal includes exports of communication systems and payloads for unmanned surface vehicles, the firm said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). The name of the client was not given.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975 and has grown to be one of the country's largest defence firms, ranking among the top 50 in its field worldwide.

Having ranked 42nd on the Defence News Top 100 list, Aselsan aims to break into the top 30 by expanding high-value-added exports, supported by a growing portfolio of international orders that has strengthened its global profile.

Aselsan signed various contracts in 2025, generating $1.4 billion in outstanding orders from international sales, according to its nine-month financial indicators published recently.

This figure marked a 171 percent surge versus the same period preivous year. Some 25 percent of Aselsan’s newly signed contracts were direct and indirect overseas sales.

SOURCE:AA
