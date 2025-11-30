WORLD
2 min read
Israel's Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon over corruption charges
According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions.
Israel's Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon over corruption charges
Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has submitted an official request for a presidential pardon from his corruption charges.

The office of President Isaac Herzog said in a statement on Sunday that the request will be referred to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department for opinions, which will be followed by the president’s legal counsel before Herzog issues a final decision.

“The President's Office recognises that this is an exceptional request with significant implications, and the President will consider it after receiving all opinions,” the statement said.

The request contained a detailed letter signed by Netanyahu’s lawyer and another signed by himself, it added, noting that the letters are allowed to be publicly published due to “the importance of this exceptional request and its repercussions.”

“Despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until full acquittal, I believe the public interest dictates otherwise,” Netanyahu said in the letter as cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He claimed that “ending the trial will help lower the intensity of the flames in the debate that has formed around it.”

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He faces three separate cases of corruption, all of which the Israeli premier denies.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defence.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Herzog to grant a pardon for the prime minister.

The Israeli premier also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions