WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's bid to reduce testimony days in corruption trial
Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.
Israeli court rejects Netanyahu's bid to reduce testimony days in corruption trial
In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to charges in the cases designated 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

The Jerusalem District Court has rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defence team to reduce the number of days he is required to testify in his ongoing corruption trial, according to local media.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday that Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who heads a panel presiding over Netanyahu’s trial, rejected his request to testify on three days weekly instead of four.

“The hearings will proceed as planned,” the Israeli judge said.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump called during a speech at the Knesset on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon from the corruption charges.

Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation is set to discuss on Sunday a draft bill to delay Netanyahu’s trials without a limit, according to the Times of Israel news site. If approved, the bill will be submitted to the Knesset for deliberations.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara strongly opposes any bill that “allows political considerations to gain a foothold in the criminal process,” the outlet said.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli PM Netanyahu returns to court in corruption trial after month-long break
RECOMMENDED

First criminal defendant

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to charges in the cases designated 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 68,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Xi meets Irish premier as China seeks deeper EU ties
Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir in hospital after fall: aide
Bluefin tuna weighing over 240 kg sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo auction
Over 2 million Epstein-related documents still under review: US Justice Department
Japanese PM reiterates call for talks with China as bilateral tensions remain high
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating truce after cross-border strike wounds soldier
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Japan, no tsunami warning issued
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
Ukrainian drone debris sparks industrial fire in Russia's Lipetsk: governor
US reduces number of vaccines it recommends for children
Central African Republic President Touadera wins 3rd term in office
Salah helps Egypt reach AFCON quarter-final, vows to keep fighting
Netanyahu asked Putin to relay message to Iran denying attack plans — report
Israel strikes Lebanon, wounds two people in latest violation of ceasefire agreement
Schumer demands answers from Trump administration over Venezuela