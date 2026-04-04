TÜRKİYE
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Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran
Turkish president urges global action on Iran tensions, highlights NATO support and push for regional stability.
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran
Erdogan-Rutte call comes amid rising regional tensions following the US-Israel war on Iran, with both urging efforts to end the conflict. / AA
April 4, 2026

A geostrategic deadlock is taking shape around Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte, as both leaders discussed regional and global developments and issues concerning the alliance.

Erdogan warned on Saturday that escalating tensions linked to US-Israel war on Iran risk deepening instability, calling on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war. He stressed the need for diplomacy to prevent further regional fallout, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan also underscored NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defence, saying recent solidarity demonstrated the alliance’s deterrence capacity.

NATO recently intercepted and neutralised ballistic munitions that entered Turkish airspace, highlighting the bloc’s operational coordination.

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The Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s continued efforts to support peace initiatives in the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasising the importance of sustained dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement.

Erdogan also marked NATO’s 77th anniversary, expressing expectations that the alliance’s upcoming summit in Ankara this July will adopt decisions to strengthen its resilience and effectiveness against future threats.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, urges talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran