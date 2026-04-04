A geostrategic deadlock is taking shape around Iran, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone call with NATO chief Mark Rutte, as both leaders discussed regional and global developments and issues concerning the alliance.

Erdogan warned on Saturday that escalating tensions linked to US-Israel war on Iran risk deepening instability, calling on the international community to intensify efforts to end the war. He stressed the need for diplomacy to prevent further regional fallout, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdogan also underscored NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defence, saying recent solidarity demonstrated the alliance’s deterrence capacity.

NATO recently intercepted and neutralised ballistic munitions that entered Turkish airspace, highlighting the bloc’s operational coordination.