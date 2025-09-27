US
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
The US president says the decision is necessary to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”
September 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle “domestic terrorists” as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.

On Saturday, he announced on social media that he was directing the Department of Defence to “provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland.”

Trump said the decision was necessary to protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he described as “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.”

Trump’s fight against “radical left”

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Republican president has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the “radical left,” which he blames for the country’s problems with political violence.

Earlier in September, Trump had described living in Portland as “like living in hell” and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.

He deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the summer, and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the District of Columbia.

In Tennessee, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday, Republican Governor Bill Lee said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city.

SOURCE:AP
