Lebanon and Syria have reached an agreement to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners from Lebanese prisons to Damascus, in a move aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of Syrian detainees in the country.

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced on Friday the agreement at a joint press conference in Beirut with Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al Wais, saying implementation will begin on Saturday.

Mitri said the deal covers the handover of sentenced prisoners and “reflects a shared political will between Beirut and Damascus to reset bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect.”

He described the agreement as a practical step towards resolving the issue of Syrian inmates held in Lebanon, particularly those detained during the years of the Syrian conflict.

Al Wais, for his part, said Damascus is preparing a phased plan to address the cases of detainees not included in the current agreement.