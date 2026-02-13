US
2 min read
Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail
Trump says he plans to visit Venezuela, citing what he described as "strong ties" between the two countries and growing cooperation in the oil sector.
Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail
Trump said that he plans to visit Venezuela, citing what he described as strong ties between the two countries and cooperation in the oil sector. / Reuters
9 hours ago

President Donald Trump has said that the US is prepared to deploy a “very big force” if ongoing negotiations with Iran fail.

"Well, in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump told reporters when asked why he decided to send a second aircraft carrier to the region.

"It'll be leaving. It'll be leaving very soon. We have one out there that just arrived. We have it ready. A big, a very big force," he added.

His remarks came after local media reported that the US would send the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East to back up the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

RelatedTRT World - Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
RECOMMENDED

Venezuela

Trump said that he plans to visit Venezuela, citing what he described as strong ties between the two countries and growing cooperation in the oil sector.

“I’m going to visit Venezuela. We haven’t decided (when),” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump praised relations with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, saying Washington and Caracas are “working together very closely,” particularly on energy.

“We have a very good relationship,” he said, adding that major US oil companies are operating in the country and that the partnership is generating significant revenue.

“The relationship we have right now with Venezuela is, I would say, a 10.”

Asked whether the US recognises Rodriguez’s administration as Venezuela’s official government, Trump responded, “We have done that. We’re dealing with them.”

He said oil production is on the rise and that the US is refining Venezuelan crude, describing the relationship as “strong”.

​​​​​​​US Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited the South American country this week to assess its oil industry and hold talks with the interim government centred on a massive overhaul of the country’s energy sector to revitalise its economy and reintegrate its oil reserves into the global market.

Wright’s high-profile visit to Venezuela follows a political shift on January 3, when US forces abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a raid in Caracas and transported them to New York, where they are being held in a federal detention facility.

RelatedTRT World - 'We ask for forgiveness' — Venezuela advances amnesty bill for detainees
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Japan's fishing boat seizure deepens tensions with China
US lawmakers ramp up pressure on Taiwan to pass defence spending bill
Fatal shooting rocks US university, forcing lockdown
Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
Türkiye, TRNC to finalise new economic deal by late March: Vice President Yilmaz
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
Global leaders gather in Munich as 'bulldozer politics' stirs concern
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
BNP claims Bangladesh election win as US congratulates party on 'historic' victory
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
BNP leading as counting continues in first Bangladesh polls since Hasina ouster
Trump hopes Iran deal next month while Netanyahu voices 'general scepticism'
Trump blasts Israel's president over Netanyahu clemency decision
Immigration deadlock threatens to plunge Washington into crisis as shutdown looms
Trump overturns landmark climate finding on greenhouse gas danger