President Donald Trump has said that the US is prepared to deploy a “very big force” if ongoing negotiations with Iran fail.

"Well, in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it," Trump told reporters when asked why he decided to send a second aircraft carrier to the region.

"It'll be leaving. It'll be leaving very soon. We have one out there that just arrived. We have it ready. A big, a very big force," he added.

His remarks came after local media reported that the US would send the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East to back up the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.