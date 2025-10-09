A Pakistan army major and seven suspected militants were killed during a security operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday.
The incident, the latest in a series of escalating attacks, occurred in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.
It took place a day after a clash in the restive Orakzai tribal district near the Afghanistan border, in which 11 Pakistani security personnel, including two officers, and 19 terrorists were killed on Tuesday.
The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terror activities against the security forces and the killing of innocent civilians, the statement added.
Pakistan has seen an increase in terror attacks in recent years.
Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent terrorists loyal to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from carrying out attacks in Pakistan.
Sharp rise in violence
Last month, at least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the province's South Waziristan district.
Afghanistan, however, denies the charges, reaffirming its commitment not to allow its soil for attacks on the neighbouring country.
Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise in violence in the third quarter of 2025, with at least 901 deaths and 599 injuries across 329 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, according to a report by the Center for Research and Security Studies.
The data reflects a 46 percent surge compared to the previous quarter, putting 2025 on track to surpass last year’s total of 2,546 fatalities, as this year the country has recorded 2,414 fatalities so far.
The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accounted for nearly 96 percent of the total violence, with the former emerging as the worst-hit region, recording nearly 71 percent, or 638, of all violence-related fatalities and over 67 percent, or 221, of the incidents.
Balochistan followed with 25 percent, or 230, of the fatalities and 85 incidents during the same period.