A Pakistan army major and seven suspected militants were killed during a security operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday.

The incident, the latest in a series of escalating attacks, occurred in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.

It took place a day after a clash in the restive Orakzai tribal district near the Afghanistan border, in which 11 Pakistani security personnel, including two officers, and 19 terrorists were killed on Tuesday.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terror activities against the security forces and the killing of innocent civilians, the statement added.

Pakistan has seen an increase in terror attacks in recent years.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent terrorists loyal to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Sharp rise in violence