Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines
Dozens of flights were cancelled and over 64,000 displaced in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Caraga areas.
Cyclone Penha weakened but left widespread damage and displacement. / AP
February 7, 2026

At least eight people were killed and thousands displaced after Tropical Cyclone Penha, locally known as Basyang, caused severe flooding in the Cagayan region in the northern Philippines, local media reported on Saturday.

Four members of the same family were killed by a landslide in Cagayan de Oro City, according to the local media outlet Inquirer.

Four other fatalities were reported from Iligan and Agusan del Norte.

The cyclone also brought heavy flooding to Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, and Caraga, displacing over 64,000 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Authorities moved 16,528 families to 480 evacuation centres, while many others took shelter elsewhere.

The state weather bureau said Basyang weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) early Saturday after making five landfalls across Mindanao and the Visayas.

On Friday, authorities said Tropical Storm Basyang forced the cancellation of dozens of flights, stranding thousands of passengers at airports.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that 32 flights had been cancelled since Thursday, affecting 7,737 travellers.

