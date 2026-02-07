At least eight people were killed and thousands displaced after Tropical Cyclone Penha, locally known as Basyang, caused severe flooding in the Cagayan region in the northern Philippines, local media reported on Saturday.

Four members of the same family were killed by a landslide in Cagayan de Oro City, according to the local media outlet Inquirer.

Four other fatalities were reported from Iligan and Agusan del Norte.

The cyclone also brought heavy flooding to Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, and Caraga, displacing over 64,000 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Authorities moved 16,528 families to 480 evacuation centres, while many others took shelter elsewhere.