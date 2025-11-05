Three people have been killed after a cargo plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Louisville, Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger. We have at least 11 injuries, some of them very significant, that are being treated by local hospitals. Number will get larger," Beshear told reporters on Tuesday.

His remarks came after the United Parcel Service (UPS) confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the crash, prompting the temporary closure of the airfield.

Beshear said there was "no specifically hazardous cargo" on board that would pose an environmental threat to the surrounding area, but warned that "the impact and where it impacted could create those types of situations."

He added that two employees remain missing.