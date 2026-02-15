AFRICA
AU Summit ends with push to end wars, reform UN Security Council
Leaders call for ceasefires across the continent, particularly in Sudan, and renew demands for UN Security Council reform as mounting crises overshadow development priorities.
African heads of state and government at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. / Others
6 hours ago

African leaders wrapped up a two-day summit on Sunday with urgent calls to end conflicts across the continent and renewed demands for reform of the UN Security Council, as mounting security crises overshadowed the gathering’s stated agenda of water issues.

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, the newly elected African Union (AU) chair, said restoring stability remains the bloc’s foremost priority.

“We need to silence the guns. We need peace on this continent. We need stability on this continent, and we have a program for that,” he told a closing press briefing.

AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the leaders also stressed the link between development and stability, warning that access to basic services remains critical for long-term peace.

“Without equitable access to water and sanitation, we cannot talk of public health or inclusive development or sustainable prosperity for our people,” he said.

Worst humanitarian crisis

In a separate press briefing, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye described the situation in Sudan as “the worst humanitarian crisis globally” and said the conflict, which began in April 2023, remains “virtually unreported” despite its scale and impact on regional stability.

Taking questions on Sudan, he told reporters: “Our number one goal is a permanent, unconditional, inclusive, immediate ceasefire.”

He also reiterated Africa’s long-standing position on global governance reform, saying the UN Security Council must better reflect contemporary realities.

“The UN Security Council must reflect the world of today,” Adeoye said.

Adeoye added that AU leaders reaffirmed their policy of “zero tolerance” for unconstitutional changes of government.

Although the summit was officially convened under a theme focused on water security and sanitation, the issue received less attention in its final hours as leaders concentrated on urgent peace and security challenges across the continent.

