African leaders wrapped up a two-day summit on Sunday with urgent calls to end conflicts across the continent and renewed demands for reform of the UN Security Council, as mounting security crises overshadowed the gathering’s stated agenda of water issues.

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, the newly elected African Union (AU) chair, said restoring stability remains the bloc’s foremost priority.

“We need to silence the guns. We need peace on this continent. We need stability on this continent, and we have a program for that,” he told a closing press briefing.

AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the leaders also stressed the link between development and stability, warning that access to basic services remains critical for long-term peace.

“Without equitable access to water and sanitation, we cannot talk of public health or inclusive development or sustainable prosperity for our people,” he said.

Worst humanitarian crisis

In a separate press briefing, AU Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye described the situation in Sudan as “the worst humanitarian crisis globally” and said the conflict, which began in April 2023, remains “virtually unreported” despite its scale and impact on regional stability.