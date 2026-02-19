WORLD
2 min read
Military escalation in Iran crisis would have 'heavy repercussions' for regional stability: EU
Backing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, the bloc calls on all parties to respect international law, show restraint and prevent a new escalation in the region.
Military escalation in Iran crisis would have 'heavy repercussions' for regional stability: EU
The bloc is strongly committed to peace, security and stability in the Middle East, an official says. / Reuters
6 hours ago

The EU on Thursday warned that any military escalation linked to tensions with Iran's nuclear programme would have "heavy repercussions" for the stability of the Middle East, while voicing support for diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

"We are encouraged by the reported progress in diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran, which we fully support," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters.

He stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"It is high time for Iran to show it is serious in addressing the concerns of the international community," he said.

Highlighting the risks of further tensions, El Anouni underlined that "a military escalation would risk heavy repercussions for the stability of the region."

RECOMMENDED

He reiterated that the bloc is strongly committed to peace, security and stability in the Middle East, and urged all to act responsibly.

"It is very crucial that all the parties abide by international law, show restraint and refrain from taking any action that could lead to a new escalation in the Middle East," said El Anouni.

Washington has significantly stepped up its military presence in the region, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier on its way to the region, along with additional fighter jets.

A Geneva meeting was the second round of negotiations since US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, on February 6.

RelatedTRT World - Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hungary threatens to cut power, gas exports to Ukraine in Russian oil row
Deadly militant raids kill dozens, destroy multiple villages in northwest Nigeria
Germany pulls troops from northern Iraq amid rising Middle East tensions
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct
Tusk urges Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately amid conflict fears
UK condemns 10-year sentence for British couple in Iran
Georgia arrests two foreigners trying to purchase uranium, radioactive material worth $3M
Pakistan summons Afghan envoy over Bajaur attack that killed 11 soldiers
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
South Korea jails ex-president Yoon for life over failed martial law bid
Deadly gas explosion flattens apartment block in Pakistan's Karachi
RSF mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher 'point to genocide': UN report
Russia downs 113 Ukrainian drones as refinery comes under attack: officials
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
‘My trumpet plants’: Epstein grew plants linked to potent mind-altering drug
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief