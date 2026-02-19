The EU on Thursday warned that any military escalation linked to tensions with Iran's nuclear programme would have "heavy repercussions" for the stability of the Middle East, while voicing support for diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

"We are encouraged by the reported progress in diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran, which we fully support," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters.

He stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"It is high time for Iran to show it is serious in addressing the concerns of the international community," he said.

Highlighting the risks of further tensions, El Anouni underlined that "a military escalation would risk heavy repercussions for the stability of the region."