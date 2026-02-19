The EU on Thursday warned that any military escalation linked to tensions with Iran's nuclear programme would have "heavy repercussions" for the stability of the Middle East, while voicing support for diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.
"We are encouraged by the reported progress in diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran, which we fully support," European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters.
He stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.
"It is high time for Iran to show it is serious in addressing the concerns of the international community," he said.
Highlighting the risks of further tensions, El Anouni underlined that "a military escalation would risk heavy repercussions for the stability of the region."
He reiterated that the bloc is strongly committed to peace, security and stability in the Middle East, and urged all to act responsibly.
"It is very crucial that all the parties abide by international law, show restraint and refrain from taking any action that could lead to a new escalation in the Middle East," said El Anouni.
Washington has significantly stepped up its military presence in the region, deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, with the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier on its way to the region, along with additional fighter jets.
A Geneva meeting was the second round of negotiations since US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, on February 6.