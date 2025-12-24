Israeli army forces targeted women and children with smoke grenades in the northern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Wednesday, according to local media.

A group of women and children were attacked by an Israeli unit while they were collecting wild mushrooms in the area between the villages of al-Adnaniyah and Ruwayhinah, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No further details were provided regarding the condition of women and children.

Another Israeli patrol, consisting of six vehicles, raided the Jamla village in the Daraa countryside, deploying around residential neighbourhoods and causing panic among civilians.

According to SANA, Israeli forces stormed and searched several houses in the area and detained two young Syrians.