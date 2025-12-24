WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces attack Syrian women, children with smoke grenades in Quneitra countryside
Two young men are also detained by Israeli soldiers in Daraa, according to local media.
Israeli forces attack Syrian women, children with smoke grenades in Quneitra countryside
According to SANA, Israeli forces stormed and searched several houses in the area and detained two young Syrians. / Reuters
December 24, 2025

Israeli army forces targeted women and children with smoke grenades in the northern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Wednesday, according to local media.

A group of women and children were attacked by an Israeli unit while they were collecting wild mushrooms in the area between the villages of al-Adnaniyah and Ruwayhinah, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No further details were provided regarding the condition of women and children.

Another Israeli patrol, consisting of six vehicles, raided the Jamla village in the Daraa countryside, deploying around residential neighbourhoods and causing panic among civilians.

According to SANA, Israeli forces stormed and searched several houses in the area and detained two young Syrians.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the reports.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government has posed no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched air strikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Damascus condemns Israel's Netanyahu visit to southern Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing