Pakistan will not play their scheduled Twenty20 World Cup match against India on February 15, its government said, a decision that has drawn reaction from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over what it called "selective participation" in a global tournament.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the Government of Pakistan said it had granted permission for the national team to take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but added that "the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field" against India.

No reason was given for the decision.

The ICC responded by saying it was awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but added that the government's position was "difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule".

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions," the ICC said in a media release on Sunday.

The governing body added that while it respected the role of governments in matters of national policy, the decision was "not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan".

Political tensions