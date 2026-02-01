WORLD
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Political tensions have increasingly affected the high-profile event, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
India's and Pakistan's fans carry their national flags as they wait for the Asia Cup cricket final in Dubai, UAE, September 28, 2025. / AP
February 1, 2026

Pakistan will not play their scheduled Twenty20 World Cup match against India on February 15, its government said, a decision that has drawn reaction from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over what it called "selective participation" in a global tournament.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the Government of Pakistan said it had granted permission for the national team to take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup but added that "the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field" against India.

No reason was given for the decision.

The ICC responded by saying it was awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but added that the government's position was "difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule".

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions," the ICC said in a media release on Sunday.

The governing body added that while it respected the role of governments in matters of national policy, the decision was "not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan".

Political tensions

The announcement ends weeks of uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the tournament after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said government clearance was required for the team to travel.

Pakistan have already named a 15-member squad led by Salman Agha for the tournament, which begins on February 7.

Due to strained political relations with India, Pakistan are scheduled to play all of their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, while India will host the majority of the tournament.

The ICC said it expected the PCB "to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders", adding that the decision could have "significant and long-term implications for cricket" in Pakistan and the wider global cricket ecosystem.

Political tensions have increasingly affected the event.

Bangladesh were earlier replaced by Scotland after refusing to tour India citing safety concerns — a move that was rejected by the ICC.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
