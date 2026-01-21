Overnight Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed two people and injured a woman, authorities said on Wednesday, while officials in Russia said a drone strike by Ukraine had wounded 11.
"A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was wounded" in the Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig, said Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the regional military administration, in a statement posted on Telegram.
The missile and drone attack also damaged several buildings, he added.
The head of Russia's Adygea Republic in the country's southwest, meanwhile, said a Ukrainian drone strike overnight ignited a fire at a residential building and parking lot in Takhtamukaysky district, outside the city of Krasnodar.
"According to updated information, 11 people were wounded, nine of whom were hospitalised, including two children," the official, Murat Kumpilov, posted on Telegram.
Ukrainian officials said that the damaged was caused by Russia's own air defence.
The region, which sits near the strategically important Black Sea and Sea of Azov, is a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes.
Ukraine says its strikes target Russia's oil and gas industry.
Kiev lacks power
Around 4,000 buildings in Kiev were still without heating and most of the capital was cut off from electricity after Russian strikes earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.
"As of this morning, abouty 4,000 buildings in Kiev are still without heat, and nearly 60 percent of the capital is without electricity," Zelenskyy said, after Russia pounded Ukraine's energy grid between Monday and Tuesday.
Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war, but Kiev says this winter has been the toughest yet, with hundreds of Russian drones and missiles overwhelming air defences during particularly fierce frosts.
More than 1,000 Ukrainians have been taken to hospital with frostbite and hypothermia over the past 30 days, the health ministry said, adding that the situation could "become threatening if temperatures drop or weather conditions worsen".
Kiev authorities have set up hundreds of tents across the city, where people can warm up and get hot food and drink.