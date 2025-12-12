Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is "closely" following peace talks to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Ankara can host the peace talks, in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate on Friday.

Erdogan and Putin met on the margins of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat. They discussed bilateral ties and comprehensive peace efforts regarding the Moscow-Kiev war.

A Turkish presidential delegation accompanied Erdogan, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) head Ibrahim Kalın, the Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, Foreign Policy and Security Chief Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

Erdogan said that the efforts for ending the war with "a just and lasting peace are valuable”, noting that progress can be achieved in areas that offer practical benefits for both sides.

"He noted that implementing a limited ceasefire, primarily targeting energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial."

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's support for peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war.