Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye can host peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine war
Turkish leader says that the efforts for ending the war with "a just and lasting peace are valuable", noting that progress can be achieved in areas that offer practical benefits for both sides.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in Palestine and Syria, as well as the peace process in the South Caucasus. / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is "closely" following peace talks to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, adding that Ankara can host the peace talks, in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate on Friday.

Erdogan and Putin met on the margins of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat. They discussed bilateral ties and comprehensive peace efforts regarding the Moscow-Kiev war.

A Turkish presidential delegation accompanied Erdogan, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) head Ibrahim Kalın, the Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, Foreign Policy and Security Chief Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

Erdogan said that the efforts for ending the war with "a just and lasting peace are valuable”, noting that progress can be achieved in areas that offer practical benefits for both sides.

"He noted that implementing a limited ceasefire, primarily targeting energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial."

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's support for peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ankara is "following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war," and "ready to host talks in all formats within this framework," he noted, according to the Communications Directorate.

The forum — titled Peace and Security: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future — served as a platform for high-level exchanges on strengthening global peace initiatives.

Putin, speaking separately at the forum, highlighted the importance of aligning interstate relations with the principles of the UN Charter and praised Turkmenistan’s balanced foreign policy and its contributions to regional stability.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Palestine and Syria, as well as the peace process in the South Caucasus.

Erdogan’s trip additionally included talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and other regional officials, underscoring Ankara’s broader diplomatic outreach during the forum.

