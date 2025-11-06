US
2 min read
Every adult American owes banks approximately $65,000
The New York Fed reports record US household debt of $18.6 trillion in the third quarter as mortgage and credit card obligations continued to rise.
Every adult American owes banks approximately $65,000
Mortgages remain the largest share of American household debt. [File photo] / AP
November 6, 2025

US household debt rose around 1 percent quarterly in the third quarter of this year, reaching an all-time high of $18.6 trillion, according to data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Household debt climbed by $197 billion in the third quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, data showed on Wednesday, while it was up by $642 billion on an annual basis.

Mortgages continued to account for the largest share of American household debt, rising to $13.07 trillion in the third quarter.

Housing debt was up by $137 billion in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and climbed by $478 billion year-on-year.

Other items, including auto loans, incurred the most debt among Americans during this period, totalling $1.66 trillion.

RelatedUS public debt is 'unsustainable': Federal Reserve chief - TRT World

Increase in young borrowers, credit card debts

During a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, New York Fed researchers said household balance sheets remain “pretty strong,” though younger borrowers show some signs of strain.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, student loan debt rose to $1.65 trillion and credit card debt increased to $1.23 trillion, both hitting record highs in the third quarter.

Nearly 10 percent of all student debt was reported as 90 days delinquent or more.

During this period, credit card debt increased by $24 billion compared to the previous quarter, and student loan debt was up by $15 billion.

Meanwhile, auto loan debt remained stable during the same period.

According to the US Census Bureau, the size of the population over the age of 18 comes to around 265 million. That would mean each adult American owes a debt of around $65,000.

RelatedTRT World - US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians