US household debt rose around 1 percent quarterly in the third quarter of this year, reaching an all-time high of $18.6 trillion, according to data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Household debt climbed by $197 billion in the third quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, data showed on Wednesday, while it was up by $642 billion on an annual basis.

Mortgages continued to account for the largest share of American household debt, rising to $13.07 trillion in the third quarter.

Housing debt was up by $137 billion in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and climbed by $478 billion year-on-year.

Other items, including auto loans, incurred the most debt among Americans during this period, totalling $1.66 trillion.

Increase in young borrowers, credit card debts

During a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, New York Fed researchers said household balance sheets remain “pretty strong,” though younger borrowers show some signs of strain.