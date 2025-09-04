WORLD
1 min read
Thai royal officials reject bid to dissolve parliament ahead of PM vote
Caretaker leader confirms parliament will convene on Friday to choose a successor after the court ousted Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Thai royal officials reject bid to dissolve parliament ahead of PM vote
The rejection by Thai royal officials clears the way for parliament to potentially end the weeklong uncertainty at the top of Thai politics. / AFP
September 4, 2025

Thai royal officials have rejected a request to dissolve parliament, paving the way for lawmakers to vote on a new head of government, Thailand’s acting prime minister announced.

The decision comes on Thursday amid a political vacuum following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week over an ethics violation.

A coalition of opposition lawmakers has thrown its support behind Anutin Charnvirakul, a conservative construction tycoon and longtime political player, who is expected to face a vote on Friday at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai party, which remains in charge in a caretaker capacity, had sought to dissolve the legislature to halt the vote.

RECOMMENDED

However, caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said in a Facebook post that the Office of the Privy Council informed him the draft royal decree was “inappropriate to present to His Majesty at this time” due to unresolved legal disputes.

The rejection clears the way for parliament to meet on Friday and potentially end the weeklong uncertainty at the top of Thai politics.

RelatedTRT World - Thailand's acting PM submits royal decree to dissolve parliament for snap polls

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes
Trump warns of further US air strikes in Nigeria
Internet and phone networks go dark in Iran — reports
FBI takes over investigation into fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota