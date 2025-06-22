The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed no increase in the off-site radiation levels reported as of this time after attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow.

“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the agency said on X.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.