ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
IAEA confirms no radiation rise after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites
Despite US air strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, the IAEA reports stable radiation levels for now.
IAEA inspectors have conducted thousands of visits to Iran’s nuclear sites, unlike Israel, which remains outside the agency’s oversight (AP). / AP
June 22, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday confirmed no increase in the off-site radiation levels reported as of this time after attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow.

“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” the agency said on X.

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" air strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
