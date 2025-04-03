Security at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be ramped up after two men were charged over smuggling handguns and bullets into a crowd of over 82,000 Australian Rules fans, police said Friday.

Victoria police said they arrested the duo, both in their 20s, after they refused to leave the stadium during Collingwood's defeat of Carlton on Thursday night.

A police search allegedly revealed the pair were each carrying a handgun and bullets, with one of the weapons already loaded.

Both men were charged with multiple offences, including possessing an unregistered handgun and ammunition without a licence.

Police said the incident was not linked to terrorism and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

"Last night's incident is extremely disappointing and upsetting," Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox, who manages the stadium, said in a statement.