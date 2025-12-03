Pope Leo XIV said on Tuesday that Islamophobia in Europe is often fuelled by those seeking to exclude people of different faiths or ethnic backgrounds.

He stressed that the coexistence of Christians and Muslims in Lebanon offers lessons for Europe and North America and that pathways for genuine dialogue and respect must be pursued.

The pontiff returned to Rome aboard a special ITA Airways aircraft assigned for his trip after completing his first official foreign visit covering Türkiye and Lebanon.

Speaking to journalists accompanying him on the papal plane, he offered assessments of his visit as well as several international and regional developments.

When asked whether he intends to use his ties with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his recent remarks that "Israel is our friend" to help halt Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and whether lasting peace in the region is possible, the pope said: "First of all, yes, I believe that sustainable peace is possible. I have begun speaking to some of the leaders you mentioned, even in a very limited way, and I intend to continue doing so personally or through the Vatican."

Behind-the-scenes talks on Lebanon

He said he also held talks in Lebanon with political authorities connected to internal and international conflicts.

"Our work is essentially not something we announce publicly. It is more an activity we conduct behind the scenes. In fact, we were already doing this, and we will continue trying to persuade the parties to abandon weapons and violence, to sit at the table of dialogue, and to seek solutions that do not involve violence and could be more effective and better for the people," he said.

Asked whether the Lebanese group Hezbollah had received his message linked to the visit, the pope replied: "Yes, I saw that. It is clear that the Church proposes the abandonment of arms and the search for dialogue. But beyond that, I prefer not to comment in this context."

NATO, Russia and Ukraine

Responding to questions on rising tensions between NATO and Russia and Trump’s proposal of a peace plan for Ukraine that initially excluded Europe, the pope said: "This issue is of course a very important matter for world peace.

But the Vatican does not have direct involvement because we are not a member of NATO nor have we played a direct role in the dialogue conducted so far.

"Still, we have repeatedly called for a ceasefire, for dialogue, and for the end of the war. But today, we are facing a conflict with many dimensions."

He added that Trump had first considered a peace plan without Europe’s participation.