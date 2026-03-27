WAR ON IRAN
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UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
Volker Turk condemns the deadly strike on a girls' elementary school and calls on the US, Israel and Iran to halt hostilities and protect civilians as regional tensions continue to escalate.
UN rights chief says Iran school bombing 'evoked visceral horror,' urges end to attacks
[File]“The images of bombed-out classrooms and grieving parents showed clearly who pays the highest price for war," Turk said. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

The UN human rights chief said on Friday that a deadly strike on an elementary school in Iran “evoked visceral horror,” calling on all countries to take urgent steps to protect schools and civilians in conflict.

“The bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab evoked a visceral horror,” said Volker Turk, referring to an air strike on February 28, the first day of the current conflict, which analysts from the US Department of War, the official term used by the Trump administration for the Department of Defense, said was most likely the result of a US attack. The attack killed some 170 people, the vast majority of them schoolgirls.

“The images of bombed-out classrooms and grieving parents showed clearly who pays the highest price for war, civilians with no power in the decisions that led to conflict,” he said at the start of an urgent debate in the UN Human Rights Council.

Turk stressed that “whatever differences countries have, we can all agree they will not be solved by killing school children,” underscoring the need to uphold international humanitarian law.

RelatedTRT World - UN begins probe into Iran school strike that killed 168 children

“I call on all countries to take urgent steps to protect educational facilities and those who study and work in them,” he said.

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Warning of a widening conflict, Turk said: “The military escalation in the Middle East and the Gulf is reaching dangerous levels. It must end. There is a high and rising risk of further contagion and increased civilian suffering in the countries directly involved beyond the region.”

“I call on the United States and Israel to end their attacks against Iran, and I call on Iran to stop attacking its neighbours and to respect and protect the human rights of its own people,” he added.

Urging restraint, he said: “I urge all states to prioritise preventing further suffering, protecting all civilians, regardless of nationality or location, and seeking long term sustainable peace.”

He further cautioned against continued military escalation, saying: “Bombs and missiles are not the path towards sustainable peace. They bring death, destruction and misery.”

RelatedTRT World - Israeli-US attack on school in Iran kills at least 85, including students
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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