The UN human rights chief said on Friday that a deadly strike on an elementary school in Iran “evoked visceral horror,” calling on all countries to take urgent steps to protect schools and civilians in conflict.

“The bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab evoked a visceral horror,” said Volker Turk, referring to an air strike on February 28, the first day of the current conflict, which analysts from the US Department of War, the official term used by the Trump administration for the Department of Defense, said was most likely the result of a US attack. The attack killed some 170 people, the vast majority of them schoolgirls.

“The images of bombed-out classrooms and grieving parents showed clearly who pays the highest price for war, civilians with no power in the decisions that led to conflict,” he said at the start of an urgent debate in the UN Human Rights Council.

Turk stressed that “whatever differences countries have, we can all agree they will not be solved by killing school children,” underscoring the need to uphold international humanitarian law.

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“I call on all countries to take urgent steps to protect educational facilities and those who study and work in them,” he said.