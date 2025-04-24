Global stock markets rallied after Donald Trump softened his trade stance, pledging to reduce China tariffs and retain Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Investors welcomed the shift following weeks of market turbulence and tough talks fuelled by the US.

Since President Trump imposed tariffs on both allies and rivals, his administration has faced growing challenges. China has responded firmly, matching Washington’s measures with equal retaliation.

Under Trump’s tariff policy, US stocks tumbled and even Treasury bonds faced a selloff , a sign of a “leave America” fear and panic. The President then announced a 90-day delay on most tariffs, excluding those on China, which were reduced to 10 percent.

Despite the delay, US markets haven’t returned to their old glory, especially amid Trump’s public clashes with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has consistently resisted Trump’s calls to cut interest rates.

US media reports that Trump explored legal avenues to remove Powell, an unprecedented move since the bank’s formation in 1913, have only fuelled further market jitteriness. Top financial experts have warned that firing the Fed chair could trigger another market downturn.

Related TRT Global - Can Trump fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell? Experts say it’s not that simple

More recently, Trump appears to have backed down not only on firing Powell but also on his aggressive China tariff policy.

“145% is very high and it won’t be that high. It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero,” he stated. This marks a notable shift from his earlier pledge to “go as long as it takes.”

The President also extended an olive branch to Chinese President Xi Jinping after months of hostile rhetoric. “We’re doing fine with China,” Trump said , promising not to play hardball with Chinese president Xi Jinping. “We’re going to live together very happily and ideally work together,” Trump added.

“That’s a long way in three weeks from the declarations by White House aide Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that there would be no tariff-rate changes,” said an editorial of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), referring to recent backtracking of the Trump administration on its tariff policy.

“It’s hard to see this as anything other than a retreat amid the harsh reaction of financial markets, worries about recession and price increases, and a sharply negative reaction from the rest of the world—friend and foe,” added the editorial, which recommended a U-turn like the late French Socialist President Francois Mitterand conducted after his leftist policies backfired in the early 1980s.

Wall Street: an unlikely Trump opponent