Belgian authorities have referred war crimes complaints filed against two Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The move follows legal complaints submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) on 18 and 19 July against the two Israeli soldiers, who were on Belgian territory to attend the Tomorrowland music festival in the town of Boom.

After examining the case, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to refer it to the ICC in line with Belgium’s international obligations, according to a statement.

"The International Criminal Court is currently conducting an investigation into possible serious violations of humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories," the statement said.

On July 21, the two Israeli soldiers were arrested and questioned by Belgian authorities before being released.

The foundation said this marked the first instance in Europe of Israeli suspects being arrested and interrogated over war crimes committed in Gaza.