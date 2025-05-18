“Children, families, and the elderly in Gaza were reduced to starvation,” noted Pope Leo XIV in his inauguration mass in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.

Thanking some 200,000 people and numerous delegations representing states, royal families, and other Christian churches, the pontiff added: “In the joy of faith and communion, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of war,” according to the Vatican News Agency on Sunday.

Particularly in Ukraine, Leo underlined the importance of the negotiations to bring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Following the mass, the pontiff met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the agency.