India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was subjected to abuse on social media after announcing a ceasefire on his government’s behalf with neighbour Pakistan.

Indian daily, The Hindu, reported that Misri’s family was abused by right-wing trolls in India, who were cross with the ceasefire with Pakistan.

India’s foreign secretary had to lock down his account and keep the comments disabled as he faced a volley of unparliamentary comments.

The Wire reported that right-wing X accounts called him a “traitor”, dug out old posts that he had shared of his family, and targeted his daughter for studying abroad and providing legal aid to Muslim Rohingya refugees.

An eye-opener

The Indian opposition party, Congress, in a statement criticising the right-wing trolls whom it said were associated with the ruling BJP, said: