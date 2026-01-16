Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a deal with China's Xi Jinping on Friday to reduce tariffs on each country's products after the two leaders met in Beijing.

"Canada and China have reached a preliminary but landmark trade agreement to remove trade barriers and reduce tariffs," Carney told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

The first Canadian prime minister to visit since 2017, Carney sought to rebuild ties with his country's second-largest trading partner after the United States following months of diplomatic efforts.

"By March the first, Canada expects that China will lower tariffs on Canadian canola seed. The combined rate of approximately 15 percent... this change represents a significant drop from the current combined tariff levels of 84 percent."

Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney