ASIA PACIFIC
Floods devastate Pakistan’s Punjab, killing over 100 and affecting millions
Nearly 5,000 villages are inundated, and 4.57 million people are affected as authorities struggle with the rising toll and widespread devastation.
The disaster was described as the largest in Punjab’s history. / AA
September 13, 2025

At least 101 people have died in floods across Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to an official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The disaster, described as the largest in Punjab’s history, has inundated more than 4,700 villages and affected 4.57 million people, relief commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a new report.

Javed said 2.51 million people and more than 2.01 million livestock have been moved to safer areas.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said rescue and relief operations were continuing, but the scale of the disaster had stretched resources.

Overall, since 26 June, heavy monsoon rains and flash floods have caused 932 deaths, 1,060 injuries, and damaged or destroyed over 8,238 houses, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
