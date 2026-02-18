Visiting leaders from South Asia and the United Kingdom met with Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, following Tuesday’s oath-taking ceremony.

During the meetings, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity, energy, education, health care, climate crisis, migration, people-to-people contacts and regional collaboration.

Among those attending were Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu; Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay; Indian Parliament Speaker Om Birla; Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary; Nepal Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma; Sri Lanka’s Health and Mass Media Minister Nalinda Jayatissa; and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra.

The leaders paid separate courtesy calls on Rahman, representing their respective governments at the ceremony.

Rahman reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with partners in South Asia and beyond to consolidate bilateral ties and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Interim government dissolved