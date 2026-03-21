The Trump administration is planning options to secure or extract Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, with discussions centring on deploying the elite Joint Special Operations Command for the mission, CBS News reported on Friday, citing multiple people briefed on the matter.

No decision had been made, one source told CBS, and the timing of an operation remained unclear.

A White House spokeswoman said preparations were the Pentagon's responsibility, while that agency did not respond to a request by the news outlet for comment.

Much of Iran's uranium stockpile, estimated at around 450 kilograms (992 pounds) enriched to 60 percent, lies buried beneath nuclear sites already bombed in last summer's US strikes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed recently that the material was "under the rubble," with no immediate plans to retrieve it.